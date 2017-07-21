Woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Officials say one woman was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian accident on South Padre Island last Thursday.

“On July 13 around 1:15 a.m. SPI-PD worked an auto pedestrian accident at the 5300 block of Padre Blvd.” SPI Chief of Police Randy Smith said via a statement.

According to Smith, a 59-year-old woman who was potentially intoxicated attempted to cross the main thoroughfare when she was struck by a minivan traveling in the northbound lanes.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.