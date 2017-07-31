Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe oppose LNG

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Rio Grande Valley Native Americans came together to share in ceremonial dance and fellowship Monday at a farm outside of Harlingen. Just before two teens began to play a pulsing rhythm on a drum, Juan Mancias, a member of the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe shared some of the history of his tribe, as well as voiced its opposition to a project currently in the works at the Port of Brownsville.

The tribe, in partnership with Save RGV from LNG and Green Drinks RGV, held a community gathering Monday evening to protest the building of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal along the Brownsville Ship Channel. Currently, there are three companies seeking to build such a terminal: Rio Grande LNG, Annova LNG and Texas LNG.

It’s the latter company that concerns the tribe, Save RGV from LNG organizer Rebekah Hinojosa explained. A portion of the proposed build site contains a nationally recognized historical indigenous site known as the Garcia Pasture.

The Garcia Pasture is listed in a federal register of historically significant sites by the National Park Service (NPS).

