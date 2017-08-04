City approves 1 cent tax increase

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council held a special session on Friday, July 28, to consider a proposed City budget for 2017-2018, as well to review its proposal for a 5-year capital improvement plan.

“I think you did a great job here. I like the way the numbers are spread out and all the projects that are coming forward,” said Mayor Barry Patel as he thanked all who took part in crafting the budget.

“This is a result of almost five months of work,” SPI Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Gimenez said of the work put in on the project.

Gimenez presented a summary of changes related to the budget, which included a 1 cent increase to the City’s property tax rate, generating an estimated $225,000 in revenue. Also of note was a $30,000 reduction in the funding for outside agencies. Both of these were approved by Council in their July 19 meeting, as well as the intent to combine the $225,000 in additional property tax revenue with the $30,000 savings from not funding outside agencies, to create a $255,000 fund for preventative maintenance of facilities.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.