Housekeeping

Committee looks to clean up City charter

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It’s been a while since the Port Isabel City Charter was drafted. Along the way, various administrations have come and gone, the City has grown, and things, as they say, have changed.

As such, several residents have repeatedly brought up the idea of amending the charter so it can more accurately reflect the City as it stands today. The current city commission agreed and appointed the formation of a charter review committee to look over the City’s governing document, recommending updates where they may be needed, and even omissions, if necessary.

The first meeting of the committee, held just prior to a commission meeting a couple of weeks ago, erupted in raised voices and some disagreement, but things were much calmer on Tuesday afternoon when the committee gathered at City Hall for its second meeting.

A previous concern that the committee should be made of 15 members was soon cleared up when a closer inspection of the charter revealed that number only applied to the group of people who were responsible for drafting the initial version of the charter. With that cleared up, the committee moved on to discuss items at a more mundane pace.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.