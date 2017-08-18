Commercial rezoning of Clayton’s Pier area denied

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In an issue related to the proposed Clayton’s Fishing Pier, the South Padre Island Development Standards Review Task Force (DSRTF) considered changing the zoning in the affected area to a more commercial classification during a meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Currently, the area is zoned as a multi-family dwelling, apartment, hotel, condominium, townhouse zone, but the proposed zoning change would classify it as the more commercial Padre Boulevard North Character Zone. In addition to the pier, the planned change included lots occupied by the La Quinta Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, and Clayton’s Beach Bar, which is owned by Clayton Brashear.

Dr. Sungman Kim, Director of Development Services, spoke on behalf of the proposal. At issue, according to Kim, was the proposed commercial use of the Fishing Pier in an area where that is currently restricted. Kim explained that the original Form Based Code’s intent was to not include public beach areas in its definition of commercial districts.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.