From the Desk of the City Manager

The Town of Laguna Vista is partnering with the Point Isabel ISD on a “Back to School” Run and Walk scheduled for Saturday, August 19 at 7am at Roloff Park in Laguna Vista.

This is a free event. It’s to promote health and fitness while supporting education in Laguna Vista and the Laguna Madre area.

We are inviting students, educators and citizens from the Laguna Madre area to participate. We are urging students and educators to proudly wear their school colors at this event.

We will be having raffles for students and teachers.

Lone Star National Bank will be setting up the inflatable arch for the starting/finish line, will be bringing the bank mascot Cowboy Cash for photos, and will be setting up set up a water station.

The Town’s health workers will be setting up a table.

Community Development Corporation of Brownsville will be handing out giveaways

Residents interested in donating school supplies, or making a monetary donation, can drop them off at the Town office. We encourage residents to donate the following school supplies:

-Pencils (Large and Small)

-pens

-paper

-colors

-markers

-notebooks

-journals

We are encouraging participants to donate, at a minimum, $10 of school supplies.

Registration forms are available at the Town Office, or they can go online to the Town website and register.

Rolando Vela

City Manager

Town of Laguna Vista

