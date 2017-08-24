ONLINE ONLY: City of Port Isabel to open hurricane shelters

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Shelters will open at the Port Isabel Community Center, 213 Yturria St. and the Port Isabel Police Department/Municipal Court, 110 W. Hickman St. Shelters open at midnight Thursday and will receive residents until 4 a.m. Friday morning.

If you are in need of shelter, please bring water, snacks, bedding such as pillows and blankets. No alcohol or firearms allowed. ID is requested.

Call the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) with any questions: Numbers are 943-0719, 943-0713, 943-0793. Due to telephone company issues, these numbers do not rotate; if one number is busy, please call the next number.

For emergencies, call 911. Non-emergency dispatch number is 943-1242.

