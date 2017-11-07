BREAKING: ELECTION ROUNDUP

Medders wins on SPI; Laguna Vista, Port Isabel and County tallies come in

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The City of South Padre Island has a new Place 1 Councilman in Ken Medders.

According to unofficial election results released by the City of South Padre Island late Tuesday, Medders defeated opponent Joel Melton by a 2-1 margin. With a total of 406 ballots cast, Medders received 266 votes to Melton’s 140.

The election results will remain unofficial until the South Padre Island City Council canvasses the election at its regular meeting, slated for Wednesday, Nov. 15, a City spokesperson said via a statement released late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, voters in Laguna Vista cast their ballots in a special election for the Town Council’s Place 5 seat. Candidate Victor Worrell won the majority of votes in that race.

With a total of 376 ballots cast, Worrell won 216 votes, while opponents Richard Hinojosa and Dan Hanson received 115 votes and 41 votes, respectively.

The Laguna Vista Town Council is scheduled to canvass the election on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

In Port Isabel, residents were asked to consider 11 amendments to the City’s Charter. All 11 propositions passed, with all but two passing by approximately 2-1 margins. Propositions B and C passed with 56 and 58 percent of the vote, respectively.

The language of Proposition B caused some confusion in the days leading up to Election Day, as its proposal to classify members of the City Commission as City employees caused some to express concern that elected officials would receive employee benefits, such as healthcare coverage and retirement compensation.

And finally, a special election held by Cameron County has failed. The election, a proposal to increase sales tax by 2 percent in the County’s unincorporated areas, failed by a 2-1 margin. A total of 430 votes were cast, with 288 against, and 137 for the proposal.

For more details on all the elections which affected Laguna Madre residents, look for the next issue of the PRESS, to be published Thursday, Nov. 9.

