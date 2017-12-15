Rescuers race to save pelicans stranded by winter winds

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

As a cold front moved into the Rio Grande Valley last week, local residents began bracing for what they knew would come with the cold north wind: dozens upon dozens of brown pelicans whose clumsy flight would be stalled by the powerful downdrafts over Highway 48.

Almost a year ago to the day, a different cold front blew through resulting in a massacre of brown pelicans that was nearly unbelievable in its severity. Over 100 birds were killed after being stranded on the high speed highway that connects Brownsville to Port Isabel. After that event, a group of concerned residents banded together to form a partnership between themselves and local law enforcement in order to prevent similar bird strike incidents from happening again.

“We know when this is going to happen — when we have a strong north wind,” said longtime wildlife photographer Richard Moore Tuesday.

Sure enough, as the wind speeds picked up Thursday afternoon, the birds — which were listed as an endangered species as recently as 2008 — began to fall out of the sky by the dozen.

Brown pelicans are one of the Endangered Species Act success stories. After their population decreased due to the use of the pesticide DDT, they were a scarce sight around the Laguna Madre for decades. Moore and Port Isabel Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora remarked just how rare it was to see a brown pelican here.

“When I was a kid down here, we didn’t have brown pelicans,” Moore said.

But conservation efforts, as well as the partial restoration of the Bahia Grande, were instrumental in helping the bird’s population recover, said Boyd Blihovde, refuge manager at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

