2017 – A Year in Review

The last year has seen many changes occur in the Laguna Madre region. And the headlines which have found their way to the front page of the last 51 issues of the Port Isabel – South Padre Press have included everything from the serious to the sad, the worrying and the whimsical. Some of the stories even went viral on a national scale. Below, in no particular order, you’ll find a recap of some of the most interesting stories to make waves over the course of 2017.

***

Season of sea turtles

Sea turtles topped the news several times over the last year. Indeed, in the very first issue of 2017 ran a story about the unexpected deaths of approximately a dozen sea turtles. Staff at Sea Turtle Inc. (STI) collected the turtles for examination.

But just a few days later, a cold front caused dozens of Atlantic green sea turtles to become dangerously lethargic in what is known as a “cold-stunning” event. Again, STI staff and volunteers sprang into action to rescue the turtles and bring them to STI’s facility at the north end of the Island for rehabilitation. In a positive turn of events, the turtles were ultimately released back into the wild just a couple of weeks later.

The positive turtle news continued in early spring as the first Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest to be discovered also happened to be the earliest nest to be found on record. The nest was found on March 31 and ushered in a bumper year for the critically endangered species.

Ultimately, almost 100 nests were discovered by the time nesting season was over, which broke previous records for South Padre Island.

