Christmas wishes come true for one girl

Christmas came early for one mother and daughter duo thanks to the help of some of Santa Claus’ special helpers, the Port Isabel Police Department.

Deputized by the jolly man in red himself, officers set up a mailbox for letters to Santa inside the police station. Police received several letters from local children, but one in particular tugged on the heartstrings of the entire staff, Police Chief Robert Lopez said last Thursday.

“We received probably six or eight letters,” the chief said. “We tried to accommodate most of the kids in what they asked for, and this letter in particular kind of touched my heart. She requested a job for her mom so her mom could buy her a few gifts,” Lopez said.

After reading the letter with its atypical request, the chief spoke to his officers and staff to see what they could do to help. “We decided to use our association money and take her on a shopping spree at Walmart,” Lopez said. “We made contact with the mom and she agreed, and that’s how we ended up getting here,” he said.

“Here” was the middle of an aisle in the Port Isabel Walmart, and “she” was young Isabella Kern, a wide-eyed girl with a generous smile and long brown hair gathered up into twin braids.

