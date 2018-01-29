ONLINE ONLY: Workforce Solutions to hold job fair Thursday

Special to the PRESS

Workforce Solutions Cameron (WFSC) announced the 2nd South Padre Island Job Fair will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the South Padre Island Convention Centre. In partnership with the City of South Padre Island, and the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce, the event will be free and open to the public.

Over 500 job opportunities will be available. The employers with the most job openings are the Texas Department of Public Safety, City of South Padre Island, and Schlitterbahn. Other employers recruiting at the event include South Padre Island-based hospitality businesses such as Dirty Al’s, Russo’s New York Pizzeria, Gabriella’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria, Whataburger, BurgerFi, Tropical Smoothie Café, Isla Grand Beach Resort, La Quinta, among others.

“In the summer we hire about 900 employees that range from lifeguard to admissions cashier, retail, front of the house and back of the house,” said Brad Fitch, Director of Human Resources for Schlitterbahn. “We [also] have a full service resort so we’re looking to fill housekeepers, front desk agents, and food and beverage for the resort as well,” he added.

The South Padre Island Job Fair is one of the largest job fairs organized by WFSC’s Business Services Unit. The Business Services Unit specializes in providing recruitment solutions to employers in Cameron County.

