Feb 02 2018

Tarpons Roll, Lady Tarpons Fall at Progreso

by Editor

February 2, 2018

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon and Lady Tarpon basketball teams made the trip to Progreso Tuesday night and split their games.  The Tarpons won, 56-36, and the Lady Tarpons lost, 40-34.

The Tarpons remain on a roll in district play with their sixth consecutive win.  They also got the sweep of the Red Ants after P.I. won the first game between these two long-time district rivals, 65-52, at home back on Jan. 5.

The Lady Tarpons needed to win their last four games to clinch a playoff spot.  They took the first one at home last Friday when they outpointed the Grulla Lady Gators, 50-46.  With the loss at Progreso, then, Port Isabel is eliminated from any playoff consideration.  P.I. comes into this Friday’s home game with Hidalgo with a 6-6 record in District 32-4A play.

