Task force gives nod to dune permits

The South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force considered a pair of beach and dune applications, and discussed beach walkover maintenance issues during their Monday, Jan. 29 meeting.

The Task Force first considered a modification to an existing beach and dune permit for 6800 Padre Boulevard. Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill explained that property owner Clayton Brashear has already received a beach and dune permit from the City for the project, but was requesting the ability to change the original design of the proposed deck addition to Clayton’s Beach Bar. Brashear proposed altering the design from a set of stairs that descend to the beach, to a ramp, instead. The Board voted in favor of sending the request for the modification to the Texas General Land Office (GLO) for approval.

