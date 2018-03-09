TRAGEDY: Motorcyclist evading police strikes, kills pedestrian

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Officials say a motorcyclist who was riding erratically and evading police struck and killed a pedestrian in Port Isabel last Sunday evening.

The rider, identified as Mercedes resident Ronnie Huerta, 33, was seen weaving through traffic on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was heavy that evening, as motorists celebrating the first weekend of Spring Break made their way back to the mainland from South Padre Island.

“We had a call of it going in and out of traffic on the Causeway,” said Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez of the motorcycle Huerta was riding. It was a Suzuki GSX-R1000, a sport bike capable of achieving high speeds at the flick of the throttle.

A Port Isabel police officer who was stationed at the Queen Isabella Boulevard and Garcia Street intersection at the base of the Causeway to monitor the tourist traffic saw the biker approaching town, Lopez said. Huerta was allegedly riding on the shoulder of the packed highway.

The officer initiated a pursuit, at which point the bike accelerated, Lopez said. “He booked it, probably doing about 70 mph,” the chief said. The speed limit on Queen Isabella Boulevard is 30 mph.

