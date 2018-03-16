«

Mar 16 2018

Print this Post

SPRING BREAK — TEXAS WEEK

Categories:

News

by Editor

March 16, 2018

Austin Cooley, 21, does a backflip for onlookers as a large crowd celebrated Spring Break on the beach near Clayton’s Beach Bar Wednesday. (Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer)

Rowdy crowds, but no major incidents say police

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island’s new mass gathering and short term rental ordinances seem to be having the positive effect officials hoped they would in controlling the raucous atmosphere of Spring Break.

That was the word from South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith, who was reached by phone as he patrolled the City Wednesday evening.

“It’s been doing good. I think it’s helped with events. It’s definitely helped with events,” he said of the mass gathering ordinance which the City passed last year after receiving numerous complaints and concerns from the Island’s long term and permanent residents.

As for dealing with house parties and large crowds gathering within private residences, the new short term rental ordinance has helped police, as well, Smith said. “I was able to call people that need to respond,” he said, referring to a part of the ordinance that specifies that property owners or their representatives must be available 24 hours a day to address any potential issues.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2018/03/16/spring-break-texas-week/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 