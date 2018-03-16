SPRING BREAK — TEXAS WEEK

Rowdy crowds, but no major incidents say police

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The City of South Padre Island’s new mass gathering and short term rental ordinances seem to be having the positive effect officials hoped they would in controlling the raucous atmosphere of Spring Break.

That was the word from South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith, who was reached by phone as he patrolled the City Wednesday evening.

“It’s been doing good. I think it’s helped with events. It’s definitely helped with events,” he said of the mass gathering ordinance which the City passed last year after receiving numerous complaints and concerns from the Island’s long term and permanent residents.

As for dealing with house parties and large crowds gathering within private residences, the new short term rental ordinance has helped police, as well, Smith said. “I was able to call people that need to respond,” he said, referring to a part of the ordinance that specifies that property owners or their representatives must be available 24 hours a day to address any potential issues.

