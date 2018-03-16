Telling Our Stories: Hurricane Buelah

Special to the PRESS

The Museums of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre Museum Foundation are proud to present its “Telling Our Stories” Series of 2018 on Thursday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at the Port Isabel Event & Cultural Center, 309 E. Railroad Ave.

Leo “Speck” Sanders married into the prominent shrimping family of his wife, Nancy Sanders. Together, the couple have a family of four children — three beautiful girls and one handsome son. Speck Sanders became a Port Isabel resident in 1950 and served as mayor in the mid-1960s. Sanders was also in the insurance and real estate business for many years.

During the Hurricane Beulah, Sanders made sure to help residents rebuild Port Isabel again in every way he could. He would go out of his way to make sure that residents had what was needed.

Please join the Museums of Port Isabel for an entertaining evening with Mr. Sanders, who will be giving a presentation on “Hurricane Beulah.” All locals and visitors are welcome to attend this free presentation. Complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

‘Telling Our Stories” is an educational program aimed at preserving the heritage of the City of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre area. Our goals are to preserve and educate the local and natural history through presentations and exhibits. The program is co-sponsored by the Museums of Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre Museum Foundation.

“Telling Our Stories” is presented on the fourth Thursday of each month from January through September at the Treasures of the Gulf Museum. Admission is free.

This edition of Telling Our Stories is proudly sponsored by Ron and Cecilia Bliss, who own the Southwind Inn.

For more information on Telling Our Stories or to help sponsor an event, contact Jeannie Marie A. Flores at (956) 943-7602 or visit www.portisabelmuseums.com. You may also email museumdirector@copitx.com.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.