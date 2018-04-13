Architect for new Eco Center named

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials Tuesday ratified Harlingen-based Megamorphosis Architectural firm as the designers of the new Ecology and Visitor Center that is planned here.

A contract for the services is expected to be approved by the Cameron County Commissioners Court next week, according to Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela.

“This (Town action) is more of a show of support,” Vela said of the County-led plan to use approximately nine acres of a 23-acre tract of Town-owned land located adjacent the Stripes Convenience Store on Hwy. 100.

The Visitors Center was proposed under the Coastal Restoration Funding for Texas from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill grant program by County officials last year.

The land backs-up to the Bahia Grande, the largest wetland restoration project in the United States.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.