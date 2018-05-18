Election Day melee

Sheriff’s office charges six in connection with altercation

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

A total of six people face felony charges in connection with an altercation that took place outside Port Isabel City Hall on Election Day.

Former candidate for Commissioner Place 1, Rogerio “Roger” Salinas, along with his two sons, Roger and Robert Salinas, and Guadalupe Zurita have each been charged with one count of injury to a disabled individual — a third degree felony.

Salinas’ wife, Elizabeth “Lisa” Salinas, has been charged with one count of assault on a public servant — a third degree felony, and one count of assault — a Class A misdemeanor. Another woman, Viola Cisneros, was also charged with one count of assault on a public servant.

The four Salinas family members were arraigned by Associate Judge Louis S. Sorola Wednesday afternoon. According to magistrate court staff, Zurita and Cisneros were arraigned Tuesday evening.

Sorola gave all four men $3,000 bonds payable by cash or surety. Cisneros was also given a $3,000 bond. But, for Lisa Salinas, Sorola assessed a $15,000 bond for the felony assault charge, payable by cash or surety, and an additional $5,000 personal recognizance bond for the misdemeanor assault charge.

During a press conference at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, Sheriff Omar Lucio explained that the charges stemmed from assaults on four people during a fight that occurred across the street from Port Isabel City Hall on election night.

