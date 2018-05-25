Aircraft Carrier Memorial plaques to be unveiled

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Unveiling of three bronze plaques at the Aircraft Carrier Memorial in Laguna Vista’s Veterans’ Park will highlight Memorial Day ceremonies here on May 28.

The Town of Laguna Vista will host a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m. to pay tribute to the men and women who have given their lives in defense of our country, according to City Manager Rolando Vela.

The “Always Honor, Never Forget” Parade will be begin at 5 p.m. at the Laguna Vista Public Library on FM 510 and travel towards Veterans Park.

“We are encouraging all those that want to participate to decorate their golf carts, boats/trailers, bikes, and vehicles,” Vela said.

“We want to especially invite all veterans, including members of the VFW Post 8791 and American Legion 498, to participate in this parade,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.