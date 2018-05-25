Top of the Class

Port Isabel High School commencement set for Friday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) will be celebrating the Class of 2018 with a commencement ceremony this Friday, May 25.

The 142 graduating seniors are set to walk the stage at the South Padre Island Convention Centre beginning at 7 p.m., according to information released by the school district.

The 2018 graduates took a moment to reflect on their time as Tarpons, and shared their plans for the future.

Ranked No. 1 in his class, Victor Brian Chavez comes from a long line of valedictorians, with two siblings having earned the honor before him. Chavez is headed to the University of Texas at Austin (UT) and plans to major in biochemistry, with the ultimate goal of becoming a physician, he said.

