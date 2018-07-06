Cities respond banned bag ban

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has put several Rio Grande Valley cities on notice that they may be at odds with state law.

Late last week, the attorney general announced he had sent letters to 11 cities advising them of a June 22 decision by the Texas Supreme Court that rules that municipal bans of plastic shopping bags violate state law.

“The Texas Supreme Court in City of Laredo v. Laredo Merchants Association effectively invalidated bag bans across Texas as they violate Texas law regulating solid waste disposal,” Paxton wrote in the letter he addressed to the cities, including Brownsville, South Padre Island and Laguna Vista.

“I am writing to ensure that your city is aware of this ruling and knows that your ordinance is now unenforceable,” the letter continues.

