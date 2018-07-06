Nearshore berm renourishment continues

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

A review of Shoreline Department projects highlighted the Monday, June 25 meeting of the South Padre Island Shoreline Taskforce.

Shoreline Management Program Manager Jose Aguilar presented the report. “We’re at approximately 65 percent completion,” said Aguilar of the ongoing nearshore berm nourishment operation. He added that the timeline on the project was pushed back about a month due to a change made with the dredges being used. The hopper dredge McFarland was recently replaced by the Bayport. Aguilar noted that the Bayport’s lower draft allows it to operate closer to shore.

On the topic of beach access Mobi-mat maintenance, Aguilar provided Taskforce members with a sample of the reports available from new 3D modeling software, giving an improved graphic representation of the changes in dune heights underneath the mats.

