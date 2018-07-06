Patriotic Parade: Revelers don red, white and blue for beachside holiday procession

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Waving flags and wearing the good old red, white and blue, hundreds gathered on the Gulf shores of South Padre Island Wednesday morning to march in the Annual Independence Day Parade.

This year’s event enjoyed a record turnout, with many who were taking part in the festivities voicing hope for our country and pride in the freedom we enjoy as Americans.

Popular local singer and performer Taylor Nicole Carpenter was in attendance with her mother, Debbie, and daughter Rhiannon. Carpenter smiled, anticipating the day’s holiday activities. “We have a whole beach set-up all ready for us to go back to and enjoy the rest of the day at the beach — barbecue, hot dogs, the whole thing,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter reflected on the significance of the holiday. “Every single year, I just think about all the wonderful things to be thankful for, living in a free country. I love it, it’s my favorite holiday,” she said.

