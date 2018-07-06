Tenor drummers carry weight

By LARRY GAGE

When the Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band takes the field for its first performance of the season next month, take a close look at the tenor drummers. They’re easy to spot because they’re the ones that look as though they’re carrying not one but six drums and, quite literally, they are.

They are carrying a sextet — fastened together to a padded aluminum shoulder harness — of drums of different sizes and pitches. They complement, and provide acoustic contrast, to the snare and bass drums in whatever the band might be playing at that moment of the show. It’s not an easy task to march and play a set of tenors at the same time.

