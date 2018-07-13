Fighting Words: Lawyer calls for sanctions against Hinojosa, Port Isabel

Lawyer calls for sanctions against Hinojosa, Port Isabel

City attorney responds: “He’s an embarrassment”

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The legal battle between the City of Port Isabel and a former employee has become more heated in recent weeks.

Danny Goldberg, a Houston attorney representing former Port Isabel City Manager Ed Meza, has filed a motion to sanction the City and its attorney, Gilbert Hinojosa alleging, among other things, misconduct and filing a frivolous lawsuit.

Meza sued the City in 2017 after it terminated him in the spring of 2015. He alleges the City owes him a severance package equal to one year’s salary, as agreed to by the City Commission in 2010.*

But the City has refused to pay up, with City attorney Gilbert Hinojosa arguing that the severance agreement is an unenforceable contract. Hinojosa filed a counterclaim against Meza, alleging breach of fiduciary duty and implicating Meza in a host of allegations of misconduct.

The parties were ordered to attempt mediation at the beginning of this year, but those efforts failed, Goldberg said.

In his 15-page motion, filed with the 444th State District court on June 15, Goldberg cites 18 different exhibits to support his call for sanctions, saying the City filed a “sham document” to support its claims against Meza. He also said the City didn’t even have any evidence at the time the City filed its counterclaim.

*Correction: According to court documents, the severance agreement in question was signed by Mayor Joe E. Vega in July 2010, not 2008. The PRESS regrets the error.

