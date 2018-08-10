‘Amazing Experience’ Record blue marlin, tuna wow at TIFT

2018-08-09TIFT21-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT20-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT19-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT18-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT17-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT16-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT15-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT14-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT13-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT12-WEB Hundreds of anglers descended upon the waters of the Laguna Madre and the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend to take part in the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT). This year’s TIFT saw records fall, and others narrowly remain intact. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT11-WEB TIFT Hostess Jenny Gower stands for a photograph next to a 50-pound sailfish during the 79th Annual TIFT. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT10-WEB Weighmasters Richard Moore and Tony Reisinger take an official length measurement of a white marlin during the 79th Annual TIFT. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT9-WEB Several boats approach the docks at Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel just ahead of the weigh-in deadline during the 79th Annual TIFT Friday. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT8-WEB Three Texas Game Wardens kept an eye on things during TIFT, assuring that Texas game laws were followed by anglers participating in the tournament. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT7-WEB Angler James Good reeled in this 79.30-pound mako shark during the 79th Annual TIFT Friday. Mako sharks are one of the highest points-scoring fish species anglers can catch in the offshore division. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT6-WEB Dock workers carry a large ling to the weigh station during the 79th Annual TIFT. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT5-WEB A dock worker carries a ling while TIFT hostess Jenny Gower looks on Friday. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT4-WEB Dock workers and spectators crowd around a white marlin as it is hoisted for weighing at the official TIFT weigh station at Southpoint Marina Friday. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT3-WEB Shown is an 84.5-pound white marlin caught by John Baldwin aboard the Bottom Line. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 2018-08-09TIFT2-WEB A TIFT weighmaster oversees the weighing in of a yellowfin tuna during the 79th Annual TIFT last Friday. The tuna, caught by Matt Reed aboard the Smooth Move, weighed in at 206 pounds. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer 79th Texas International Fishing Tournament! Saturday Weigh-In! Shown is a 687-pound blue marlin that was caught on Saturday during the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) in Port Isabel. Angler Jake Holbrook, of Canyon Lake, caught the trophy billfish aboard the Smooth Move. The blue marlin also set a tournament record, breaking the previous blue marlin record set in 2014 by just two pounds. Another angler aboard the Smooth Move, Matt Reed, hauled in a trophy-winning tuna on Friday. The yellowfin tuna weighed in at 206 pounds, just 10 pounds shy of the state record. Valerie Bates | Courtesy photo

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Angler, weighmaster, dockworker, or spectator — it didn’t matter who you were — the 79th Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) was an especially exciting crowd pleaser this year, thanks in part to a couple tournament record-setting fish.

On Friday, the rumor mill on the dock at Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel was afire with whispers that an angler who may have caught a state record tuna was on his way to weigh in. It wasn’t a state record, but it was a TIFT tournament record as anglers aboard the New Orleans-based “Smooth Move” hauled in a 206-pound yellowfin tuna.

“It was close. We were hoping for it (state record), but no,” said Matt Reed, the angler who reeled in the tuna. “Actually, the captain holds the state record,” he said, speaking of the Smooth Move’s captain, Brian Phillips.

Reed described how he hooked the tuna. “It ate one of our marlin baits and we fought it for 35-40 minutes. It was a relatively easy fight,” he said.

Dock workers hoisted the large fish using a chain at the center of the dock; its silver skin and the triangular yellow fins along its back from which it gets its name glowed in the afternoon light. The crowd murmured with excitement about the fish long after the anglers had left the dock.

The following day, the Smooth Move’s anglers wowed again, this time hauling in a trophy winning blue marlin. Measuring in at 120.5 inches long, and weighing 687 pounds, the blue marlin set a new tournament record, breaking the previous record set in 2014 by just two pounds.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.