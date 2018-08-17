Dominguez to hold town hall in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista will host a Town Hall Meeting featuring State Representative – Elect Alex Dominguez on Monday, Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m. in the Council Meeting Room, located at 122 Fernandez Street.

“As he prepares for the Legislative Session that starts in January, the Representative-Elect wants to hear from you on the issues important to you,” Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela said.

Dominguez is an attorney who currently serves as Cameron County Commissioner for Precinct 2, which covers Laguna Vista, Brownsville, Rancho Viejo, Olmito, San Pedro, and Cameron Park.

The sixth of 10 children born to a migrant farmworker family, Dominguez said in his early years he did not have much financially.

