Tourney champs reflect on winning runs

By ALEXA RAY

Special to the PRESS

The 37th Annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament (LKT) wrapped up this past Sunday.

After a full and fun day at sea on Saturday, participants of the tournament gathered at the South Padre Island Convention Centre to relax and celebrate all of their hard work.

For the fishing teams who decided to brave the bad-weather rumors this past weekend, LKT proved to be an exciting experience. This is particularly true for Vicki Lambert and Robin Jones, this year’s Bay and Offshore Grand Champions.

Lambert, who currently lives in Houston, was the only angler on her boat this year, fishing with her go-to bay captain Vere Wells. Lambert and Wells have fished LKT together every year for the past 13 years, and Lambert said they have a pact to “fish together until one of them can’t fish anymore.”

Lambert weighed in all three qualifying species for the bay division, — including a trout, redfish and flounder — totaling 12.2 pounds.

