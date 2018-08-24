Deadline Approaching for PIHS Classical Reunion

Special to the PRESS

A group of 20 Port Isabel High School alumni are working hard to place the finishing touches on the 2018 Classical Reunion, “The First 50 Years.” The three-day reunion will take place October 4 – 6, bringing former students together to reminisce and celebrate their Tarpon pride. More than 300 alumni have already signed up to attend; registration for the festivities closes on August 31.

“We are thrilled by the response we have received from classmates locally and across the country—we have people coming from as far away as Virginia and Idaho!” said Yolanda Causey, who is helping to organize the event.

The committee has several special events in the works, kicking the weekend off on Thursday, October 4 with a shrimp boil welcome party at the Port Isabel Fire Hall, where attendees will pick up their registration packets and Tarpon spirit gear, and enjoy food, music provided by DJ Lupita Gonzalez, and various activities.

On Friday, October 5, attendees will be decked out in blue and white as they reunite at the Tarpons Homecoming football game followed by a victory rally at Pelican Station. The reunion culminates with a banquet Saturday, October 6 at the PI Events Center, complete with a dinner and dance, live entertainment provided by Hector Guzman & the Allnighters, a silent auction, photo booth and much more.

“So many of our classmates have reached out to us and can’t wait to see their old friends, share fond memories and spend a fun weekend in our beautiful city,” said Cary Causey, who graduated in the class of 1960. “The anticipation is building, and it is shaping up to be an unforgettable weekend.”

The Classical Reunion is open to all Port Isabel students who were part of the 1931-81 graduating classes. The $75 registration fee covers food and entertainment at all events, plus a T-shirt, hat, souvenir program and Tarpon spirit items. If you would like to learn more about how to register or submit a memorial tribute or ad for the program, please visit the committee’s Facebook page: PIHS Classical Reunion, or call Cary Causey at 956-299-0713.

