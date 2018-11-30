Lighthouse repairs in need of repair

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The historic Port Isabel Lighthouse — which saw the completion of repairs to its exterior and railing just late last year — is, again, in need of repairs. In fact, it’s some of those very repairs which are in need of work.

That was the news shared by Port Isabel Marketing Director Valerie Bates during a meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission Tuesday evening.

The Lighthouse was under repair for over a year, covered from the ground up by scaffolding as its exterior was repainted white, and as a new railing was installed outside the lamp house at its top.

The project, undertaken and funded by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), which maintains a partnership with the City for the historic structure’s maintenance and upkeep, was originally supposed to take two months.

