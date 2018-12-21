Turmoil at PIPD: Officer, dispatcher terminated, two others resign

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Four members of the Port Isabel Police Department are no longer on the payroll this week after a series of internal investigations led to their termination or resignation.

“There were allegations made and they were looked into and action was taken relative to some of these allegations,” Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said during a phone interview Wednesday evening.

One detective and one patrol officer resigned from the department. Another patrol officer and a dispatcher were terminated, Chief of Police Robert Lopez confirmed when questioned by the PRESS during a separate phone interview Wednesday.

Lopez confirmed that Officer Nicole Ramirez and Dispatcher Shantell Flores were terminated from the department within the last week. The chief also confirmed that Detective Eddie Mendoza and Officer Ruby Olivarez resigned.

The chief declined to go into detail regarding the departure of the four former department employees, saying it was a personnel matter. He deferred further inquiries to the city manager and City Attorney Gilberto Hinojosa.

