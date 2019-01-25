Police chief named interim city manager

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones announces retirement

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith has been tapped as the City’s interim city manager in the wake of the resignation of City Manager Susan Guthrie. The decision came during a special meeting late last week.

And in related news, Assistant City Manager Darla Jones has announced her retirement from the City, effective Thursday, Feb. 28.

The appointment is a change for Smith, who has served as a police officer for 36 years, and has held a top law enforcement role for 21 years, including just over nine years as chief on the Island. “The good news is all the leaders and myself are committed to making sure that we have quality people in place and that’s all the way up to the city manager’s position,” he said.

The City Council had initially met to choose an interim city manager two weeks ago, but postponed the decision after some members proposed the idea of naming Smith to the position. “They chose … during this interim period to bridge the gap with a director from staff, myself, that already has a finger on the pulse that the direction that the City is going,” Smith said of the Council’s decision to appoint someone internally.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.