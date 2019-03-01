Commissioner, Port Isabel named in federal lawsuit

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel, already embroiled in a number of lawsuits in both state district court and federal court, is facing more litigation after a local business owner filed a suit in federal court.

Eduardo Peña, proprietor of A-Pro Towing and Recovery, LLC, filed the suit in the United States District Court, Southern District of Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 12. In it, Pena names both the City of Port Isabel and Commissioner Martin C. Cantu — in his official capacity — as defendants.

Pena alleges as host of complaints in the lawsuit, including a violation of his constitutional right to substantive due process, his right to procedural due process, and his 14th Amendment right to equal protection under the law.

Pena also claims that Cantu has committed a violation of the Sherman Act by holding a monopoly over tow truck services in the Laguna Madre region, and that Cantu has actively interfered with Pena’s attempts to operate his own such business.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.