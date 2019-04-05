Lady Tarpons Strong at Tijerina Relays

By Larry Gage

Special to the Press

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons track and field team ran its last meet at Raymondville last week before this week’s District 32-4A meet in Hidalgo.

They won two gold medals in individual events and earned enough points overall to place fourth in the final team standings. It was a strong showing in the team’s final competitive appearance before this week’s district meet.

Madison Ramos won gold in the high jump and Marlyn Cesenes was first in the pole vault. Ramos topped five feet two inches on her best jump and Cesenes hit nine feet six inches in the vault to take the gold medal in the event for the fifth time in six meets this season.

“We had a couple of PR’s (personal records) and a lot of our kids got medals and placed top six,” head Lady Tarpons coach Julie Breedlove told the Press Monday. “It was a good boost going into district.”

“Maddie (Madison Ramos) PR’d in the high jump with a 5-02.00, and the mile relay and the 4 x 200 PR’d, so it was a good outing.”

Port Isabel’s 4 x 200-meter foursome of Allyson Reyes, Mandy Perkins, Lora Galvan, and Danaka Camacho took fourth in that race with a time of 1:54.40. And the quartet of Marlyn Cesenes, Galvan, Perkins, and Catalina Romero was third in the 4 x 400 meters, otherwise known as the metric mile, in the time of 4:29.18.

“We’re working hard to get ready for district,” Galvan said recently.

