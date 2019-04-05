Student’s essay wins State, headed to nationals

By Freddy Jimenez

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Laguna Vista is sending one of their own to represent the State of Texas by way of an essay contest.

Kylah East, an 11-year-old sixth grader attending the Laguna Madre Christian Academy (LMCA), recently won an essay contest held by the Daughters of the American Revolution. East traveled to Houston to accept the State level award.

The Daughters of the American Revolution holds an essay contest every year, which according to their website, “was established to encourage young people to think creatively about [the] nation’s great history and learn about history in a new light.”

According to LMCA Director Robin Stepan, this year, the Daughters of the American Revolution chose the topic of women’s suffrage during the 1920s. Children were supposed to write from the point of view of a person who lived during that time and express their opinion about it.

East did just that but from the point of view of a sister of one of the suffragettes, said Stepan.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.