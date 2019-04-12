Gator exhibit on the way

Alligators to be housed at birding center

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC) will soon be offering a new alligator exhibit for visitors to enjoy.

Presently, there are alligators at the BNC, but they are not in any kind of enclosure.

Cristin Howard, manager and director of marketing for the BNC, said she was looking for ways to build on the public’s interest in alligators and came upon a company whose business is based on the prehistoric- looking creatures.

“I originally contacted them about doing a traveling gator show in June for the BNC,” Howard said. “At the center, we started our Gator Talks and we were amazed at the interest. I wanted to do more education so we can all

learn and respect these beautiful creatures.”

The company Howard contacted, Gator Country, out of Beaumont, Texas, is owned by Shannon and Gary Saurage. They describe their business as “home of the best live alligator capture crew around. Gator Country rescues alligators as well as other reptiles.”

