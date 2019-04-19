Early voting set to begin Monday

By ANAMARIA RAMIREZ

With Election Day less than a month away, voters will soon have the opportunity to fulfill their constitutional duty.

Three entities are on the ballot this cycle: the South Padre Island Mayoral election, the Port Isabel City Commissioners election, and the Point Isabel Independent School District Board of Trustees election.

For the South Padre Island Mayoral race, there is business owner Clayton Brashear, longtime city administrator Darla Jones, and SPI Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Patrick McNulty.

Running for Port Isabel City Commissioner Place 3 is Alycen Lacombe and Martin Cantú. Seeking the City Commissioner Place 4 position are Jeffery Martinez, Rey Puente, Greg Ruiz, and Darrell Mangham.

In regard to the Port Isabel ISD Trustee Place 3 candidacy, James “Bubba” Vann, Mickey Furcron, and Heather Scott are the names on that ballot. Pursuing the Trustee Place 4 position are Alicia G. Baldovinos and Greg Lockwood. Cynthia M. Cantú is running for PIISD Board Trustee Place 5.

The voting location for the SPI Mayoral race will be held at the Municipal Complex Building on South Padre Island. Residents may begin casting their votes on Monday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, Thursday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 30 hours will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

