Body found on County beach

By Freddy Jimenez

Earlier this week, Park Rangers recovered a dead body on the shores of South Padre Island.

This past Monday, the body of 59-year-old Jorge Guillermo Basañez Salas was found washed up along beach access #5, confirmed Park Ranger Assistant Chief Silverio Cisneros.

Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said the department received a call around 11:30 a.m. South Padre Island’s EMS arrived on the scene, along with Justice of the Peace Benito Ochoa IV who pronounced the male dead and ordered an autopsy, he further added.

Zamora also said that the day prior, Sunday, aliens attempting to enter the country illegally through the Gulf of Mexico were apprehended inside the Island near the beach.

“All I know is that they were caught inside the city by the beach. There were three of them. A lady, a three-to-four-year-old child and another man,” said Zamora. “It’s believed there might be another one missing. At this time, we’re thinking he (Salas) was one of them.”

