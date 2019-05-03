Support groups to host Fish Fry

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

If you’re looking to have a weekend picnic, and support a good cause while doing so, the Friends of the Laguna Vista Library and the Laguna Vista Fire Rescue will be hosting a Fish Fry on Saturday, May 11.

The event will be taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Roloff Park, located on San Isabel Blvd. in Laguna Vista.

Being served at the fish fry will be fried fish, coleslaw, fries, a cookie, and a bottle of water. Sodas will also be available for purchase.

Putting on the Saturday event are two support groups whose purpose is to assist their respective city government entities with funding and raising awareness.

Friends of the Library is its own charitable organization, composed of about 50 members, that focuses on raising monies for the Laguna Vista Public Library. According to Friends of the Library president David Christopher, the organization raises a little over $5,000 each year to supplement programs at the library, such as the kids’ summer program, DVDs, and books among other things.

