Laguna Vista’s Zimmerman passes away

By ANAMARIA RAMIREZ

Special to the PRESS

The comm u n i t y mourns the loss of Jeffrey Zimmerman, a leader to the Laguna Madre area and a friend to all. After years of battling cancer, Zimmerman passed away peacefully on May 3 in San Benito at the age of 61.

Zimmerman was born in Harlingen in 1958 and spent his years growing up in Laguna Vista. He attended Port Isabel High School and after graduation, he continued his education at Texas A&M University in College Station. There he graduated in 1980 with honors and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

After that, he returned to Laguna Vista to work at his family’s shrimping business.

Upon his return, he began his work in the area. Zimmerman saw the needs of the community and often did what was needed to help in any way. When there was once a fire in Laguna Vista, Zimmerman saw the need for help. He and his brother, Mike Zimmerman, worked effortlessly in gathering volunteers and raising money through fundraisers to help build a fire department. According to his daughter Lindsey Zimmerman, her father always did his best in any way he could. “He was always giving, giving up his time, and what resources he had to give,” she said.

