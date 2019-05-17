Changing of the guard: New school board members sworn in, outgoing recognized

By PAMELA CODY

The Point Isabel I

ndependent School District held a special school board meeting on May 13, to canvas the school board elections as well as approve newly elected members and recognize outgoing members.

After election officials reviewed and displayed the school board election results, the present board members certified and approved the canvas.

Newly elected superintendent of schools for the PIISD, Teresa Ann Alarcon, began the festivities by introducing the daughter of board member Diane O’Leary, who is stepping down from the board after six years of service. O’Leary was unable to attend the ceremony, so daughter Caitlin accepted a plaque on her mother’s behalf.

Outgoing school board member Mickey Furcron commended O’Leary’s service to the board, saying, “She was an outstanding board member. She was president this year and she had a lot of things going on in her life, but she found the time to be here and support the board and the decisions that we made.”

Furcron went on, adding, “Going through hiring a superintendent is a big responsibility, that’s one of the most important things we do as a board. I want you to tell her we appreciate her leadership,” Furcron said to O’Leary’s daughter, Caitlin. “Not only for what she did as president, but for the years that she’s been on the board.”

