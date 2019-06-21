Helping Hands: United Methodist kids share joy of giving

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

The Port Isabel United Methodist Church, from Sunday to Thursday, hosted a group of generous visitors with the purpose of giving back to the community as well as sharing the glory of God.

Titled a mission week, about 32 people – 20 kids and 12 adults – all from three different cities, traveled to and serviced the church located on the corner of Musina and Adams St. as part of a community outreach effort by the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth (UMAMRY).

Linked through the United Methodist network, visitors came from churches in Austin, Johnson City, and Quitman, which is just above Tyler.

Carrie Anders, youth director from Johnson City church, said the camp’s theme was “Being sent out by God to do His work.”

Part of that work included the construction of seating benches for food pantry, a beach clean-up, and landscaping a butterfly garden for the church as wells repainting its signs.

After splitting up into groups, Monday was when the crews began their work on benches and signs as

well as landscaping for the garden.

On Tuesday, they met up with Sea Turtle Inc. for a beach clean up in the morning, and then played and swam on the beach in addition to having an “inerpretive learning tour” back at Sea Turtle, Inc.

This was a middle school group composed of sixth, seventh, and eighth grade teenagers, all eager to give back to others in some way.

