Native Son, Nolan Perez, MD Named to UT System Board of Regents

By Laura Lyles Reagan

Special to the PRESS

Nolan Perez, M.D., a 1989 Point Isabel High School graduate has been appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and confirmed by the Texas Senate, to join the University of Texas System Board of Regents to a two-year term which will end on February 1, 2021. He replaces Ernest Aliseda of McAllen, Texas.

On September 23, 2019, UTRGV held a reception to welcome the newly appointed University of Texas System Regent. Dr. Nolan Perez is currently serving on the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees as President. Dr. Perez is the CEO of Gastroenterology Consultants of South Texas with office in Harlingen and Brownsville.

“I’m very grateful to Governor Abbott for appointing me to the UT System Board of Regents in March of this year, and I’m very proud to represent the Rio Grande Valley. Our board is committed to ensuring that our eight universities, including UTRGV here in the Valley, and six health institutions, continue to provide the best and most affordable educational and healthcare opportunities for our fast-growing state.”

Dr. Perez serves on the Academic Affairs Committee; the Audit, Compliance, and Risk Management Review Committee; the Facilities Planning and Construction Committee; and the Health Affairs Committee.

Dr. Perez is a member of The University of Texas System Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee; The University of Texas at Austin Development Board; The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Development Board Executive Committee; Rio Grande Valley Angel Network; Medical Director for Platinum Surgery Center; and an Expert Panelist and Chart Monitor for the Texas Medical Board. He also serves as Director at Lone Star National Bank and is a Trustee for the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and is the current President of the board.

Dr. Perez has formerly served on many other local and statewide councils, foundations, and boards including The University of Texas Foundation, Inc. Board; The University of Texas College of Education Foundation Advisory Council; Educate Texas Committee; The Texas Lyceum, FIRST in Texas Foundation; Humanities Texas Board; Texas Foundation for Innovative Communities Board; The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Football Feasibility Committee; and Harlingen School of Health Professions Advisory Committee. He is also former Chairman for the Texas Woman’s University Board of Regents, and a former member of the clinical faculty at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s School of Medicine.

Dr. Perez served in the U.S. Navy as a Medical Corps Officer and received the Navy Commendation and Navy Achievement Medals. He earned a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Medical Doctorate from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He is board certified in Gastroenterology and is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and American College of Gastroenterology.

Point Isabel Independent School District Superintendent Theresa Alarcon has served on several civic boards with Dr. Perez, such as the Rotary, Hooked for Life and Valley Regional Healthcare.

“Having our very own Port Isabel Tarpon represent us as a Regent for the entire UT System is such an honor for our community and shows all of our students that anything is possible if you are determined and have the ‘want to’ attitude,” Alarcon said. “Dr. Perez is a positive role model for students. We are so proud of him.”