Lady Tarpons Fall in Four at Rio Hondo

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons volleyball dropped their district match at Rio Hondo Tuesday night in five sets. The Lady Bobcats won 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 22-25.

It was P.I.’s fourth straight defeat after winning against Raymondville at home on October 5th.

Even in defeat head volleyball coach, Julie Breedlove, found silver linings around the cloud of losses that hangs over the team.

“We played well. What got us was, we just missed serves at bad times.”

After dropping the first set, 25-15, the Lady Tarpons evened the match up with a 25-22 win in the second game, and things appeared to be looking up.

“In that fourth game we let them get a run of serves on us,” Breedlove said Wednesday. “We passed well. I thought we serve-received well and I thought we hit well. Our setters did a good job of putting the ball where it needed to go.”

“The girls played a good game. We just came out on the wrong end.”

Two matches remain to be played; vs. Zapata, at home this Saturday afternoon, and at Progreso, next Monday, the 28th. The Zapata match has been moved to 5:30 on Saturday from its earlier starting time of 1:00 P.M.

Hidalgo is alone in first place in the District 32-4A standing with an unblemished record, and Zapata is second with just two losses, both to Hidalgo.

Madison Ramos led the team in kills with seven and also with four blocks. Allison Gonzalez served eight aces and had two kills. Selena Cab racked up 10 assists and served an ace. Whitney Zaloski recorded three kills, one assist, and two digs. Celina Marchan had a kill and two aces. Karina Martinez got two kills, two assists, one block, and a dig.

“They’re a good team,” Breedlove said, referring to the host Lady Bobcats. “There were a lot of hustle plays out of them. They did have one tough server that we had a bit of a hard time with.”

Practice this week will be business as usual and Breedlove talked about what the team needs to concentrate on.

“Right now we just need to work on communication, and keeping the girls up.”