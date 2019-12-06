Auditions! Auditions! El Paseo Arts Announces Auditions for Winter Plays

Special to the PRESS

On Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:30 P.M. and Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 A.M., El Paseo Arts Foundation’s Players Troupe will hold auditions for two plays: Audition for a Murder and Love, Sex and the IRS.

Audition for a Murder by Lee Mueller is El Paseo’s annual comedy-mystery playa: an evening of escapist fun with a play that invites audience members to play detective and win a prize. The plot of the play is about a theatre group that is holding auditions for a murder mystery called “Death of a Disco Dancer.”

All of the typical actors show up to audition. There is Mia Monahan, the militant method actress; Amber Frost, the ditzy Drama queen; Chad, the eager actor; and Alan, the struggling theatre major. Troy May, an egocentric actor, arrives with his gorgeous assistant Tantanya. And last but not least, Mrs. Needleman arrives with and her precious daughter Julie. The director, Vivian Vinderlou, and the assistant director, Reed Moore, don’t have enough copies of the script for everyone and they don’t actually have a finished script, but Jim Culter, the playwright, arrives in the nick of time with a few more finished pages and more copies: Just then, one of the actors mysteriously DIES. Luckily, the writer brought a police inspector along as technical advisor for the production so he is on the scene to investigate the crime.

There are twelve roles to be cast for this show: five males and seven females, ranging in age from ten to fifty plus years old. The performances for Audition for a Murder are scheduled for January 20, 21, and 22, 2020, at the Isla Grand Beach Resort, and rehearsals for this play will begin on Monday, December 7, 2019.

Love, Sex and the IRS by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore is a fast moving, high action farce that is a cross between I Love Lucy and Some Like it Hot. Jon Trachtman and Leslie Arthur, are two out-of-work, young musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing their income tax as a joint return, listing Leslie as his wife. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the “couple” they’re going to be investigated to make sure everything is legit. To greet the IRS agent, Leslie dresses up as a woman and masquerades as a housewife. Jon’s fiancée, Kate, is a willing accomplice to the duplicity: but Kate complicates the situation because she and Leslie are having an affair behind Jon’s back.

Murphy’s law kicks in and Jon’s mother drops in unexpectedly to meet her son’s fiancée. Then Leslie’s ex-girlfriend shows up demanding to know why Leslie has changed and won’t see her anymore. The dance card is complete when the nosey building super butts in to check on what building rules are being violated, and a “pulled-from-the-subway” lawyer intending to help only makes things worse.

Love, Sex and the IRS is scheduled for performances on February 27, 28, 29 and March 1, 2020. The cast includes 4 males and 4 females, ages 20-something – 50ish. Line memorization begins immediately after casting and rehearsals will begin after Christmas.

There’s nothing to prepare for the auditions. Being on stage or backstage in a community theatre production is great fun. For additional information about the auditions or if you are unable to attend the scheduled auditions, contact JoAnn Evans at 956-572-5730.