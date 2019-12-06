South Padre Island kicks off holiday events

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

On Friday, December 6, the City of South Padre Island welcomes the public as they kick off the holiday season with their Christmas Tree Lighting, at SPI City Hall from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. After the Tree Lighting ceremony, the 31st Annual Christmas Parade will follow from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ]

The parade will travel on Padre Boulevard, starting from Mars Lane and ending at Kingfish Street. Debbie Huffman, Parks and Recreation manager for the City of South Padre Island, stated, “There are 58 entries this year. The judging will take place in front of the Padre Island Brewing Company. The prizes awarded will be 1st Place $500, 2nd Place $300, 3rd Place $200 and 2 finalist $100 each. We are honored to have Gabriella Garza and Michael Scott from KRGV Channel 5 as the emcees this year.” The City of South Padre Island Parks and Keep SPI Beautiful Committee organize the parade.

On Saturday, December 7, the annual Lighted Boat Parade will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be several designated viewing areas throughout the route. The route will start at South Point Marina in Port Isabel and judging will take place at The Painted Marlin Grille on South Padre Island. There will be a $500 cash prize for the top boat in each category. Other prizes include hotel night stays and gift cards from Island businesses.