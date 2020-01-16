Prayer garden dedicated on South Padre Island

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church (OLSS) has announced plans to build a new church on South Padre Island.

Catholic Diocese of Brownsville’s Auxiliary Bishop Mario A. Avilés blessed the site of a prayer garden on December 31, 2019, in between Huisache and Mesquite Streets on Padre Boulevard. The facility will be dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

In attendance at the dedication were OLSS Pastor Rev. Jesus G. Garza, Parochial Vicar Rev. Michael Gnanaraj and Deacon Rev. Richard Laumeyer, as well as many parishioners.

The construction of a church on South Padre Island has been a goal of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish for years to help facilitate visitors’ to the area wishing to attend weekend Mass services.

During peak seasons such as Semana Santa, or Holy Week—the week preceding Easter Sunday—and other holidays, the church experiences overflow crowds. In years’ past the church has conducted Spanish masses on the Island at Chapel By The Sea, and implemented additional masses in Spanish on Sundays.

Currently, OLSS hosts a Saturday mass at 5:00 p.m. and three masses on Sunday at 8:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The church is located at 705 South Longoria Street.

Accounts for fundraising are being established. To donate, or for more information, please contact the church office at 956-943-1297.