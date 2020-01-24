Port Isabel High School DECA Students Headed to State

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

This past Thursday, January 16, Port Isabel High School (PIHS) sent 96 students to compete in the DECA District 1 competition in McAllen, Texas.

DECA Chapter Advisor and Port Isabel High School teacher Victor Barrera said, “District I DECA CDC Career Development Conference is the first step in the competition process. Students from over 32 High Schools throughout South Texas compete for the chance at making it on stage to be able to advance to Texas DECA State CDC Career Development.”

Barrera continued, “Over 700 DECA Chapter Members competed at this year’s District I CDC Conference, with Port Isabel High School DECA Chapter coming home with the most students advancing to State.”

Out the 96 PIHS students, 68 participants will advance to the State competition, breaking last year’s PIHS record of 63. The following students are advancing to the State DECA Career Development Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 20-22, 2020:

Apparel & Accessories Marketing Series: Samantha Cortez, Wendy Estrada

Automotive Services Marketing Series: Alicia Portales

Business Services Marketing Series: Julius Mireles

Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making: Kimberly Cortes, Jacqueline Perez, Max Alvarez, Dominik Salazar, David Hernandez, Monica Sandoval, Paulette Ramiro, Manuel Valdez, Kyla Mata, Mia Mata, Catalina Romero, Leslie Torres

Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making: Ronal Davila, Senon Moya, Ignacio Olmos, Tiffany Palestina

Food Marketing Series: Melia Bomarito

Financial Services Team Decision Making: Preston Mena, Thomas Reich

Hotel and Lodging Management Series: Calista Donovan, Ryley Galvan, Edgar Orduna, Jake Pinkerton, April Puente, Kaplan Robinson

Human Resources Management Series: Eduardo Cruz, Alondra Fleming

Hospitality Services Team Decision Making: Kaelyn Espinosa, Bessy Palestina, Kimberly Vela, Cesar Zapata, Jason Lowe, Julianna Soukey, Jordan Camacho, Auston Gonzalez, Adolfo Martinez, Luis Suarez

Marketing Communications Series: Mack Stockwell,

Marketing Management Team Decision Making: Dana Gonzalez, Jordan Puckett, Andrew Gallardo, Michaela Hernandez, Julian Cabanas, Andre Perez, Brittany Lopez, Ava Moore

Personal Financial Literacy: Joey Ricco

Principles of Hospitality and Tourism: Ashlea Carter

Principles of Marketing: Isaias Guillen

Restaurant and Food Service Management Series: Alondra Garcia, Britney Morales, Zoe Stathopoulos

Sports and Entertainment Marketing Series: Jorge Peralta, Brisa Vega

Sports & Entertainment Team Decision Making: Robert Perez, Jerry Sanchez, Selena Cab, Athalia Cantu

Travel & Tourism Team Decision Making: Bryan Medina, Joaquin Reyes, Joseph Krieghbaum, Cole Pinkerton, Maria Cabanas, Darinka Lila

Regarding last year’s state competition, Barrera said Port Isabel High School had five students who were called on stage with two State Winners and three Alternates. The DECA program starts the first week of school and continues year-round. Courses currently available at the Port Isabel High School that DECA students utilize are Principles of Business, Marketing and Finance, and Advanced Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

According to deca.org, DECA’s mission is to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. The High School Division includes 220,000 members in 3,725 schools.