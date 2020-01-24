Tarpon players scoring high in last week’s games

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

This past Friday, the (18-6) Port Isabel boys’ basketball team beat the visiting La Grulla Gators 80-39. The team played great defense, had good ball movement and made several key 3-pointers. Kaiden Martinez led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Rinza, Jr., also had a double-double, scoring 18 points and getting 11 steals. This past Tuesday, the Tarpons faced a much tougher opponent when they traveled to Hidalgo to face the Pirates. The Pirates came into the game ranked No. 10 in the Boys RGV rankings, according to RGVSports.com. The Pirates took the close win, 58-52, and are now in 1st place in district. The Tarpons and Rio Hondo Bobcats are tied for 2nd place and face off this Friday at PIHS at 8:00 p.m.

The (13-10) Lady Tarpons basketball picked up a 58-41 win over the Grulla Lady Gators last Friday. The Lady Tarpons offense struggled with the Lady Gators full court press, but adjusted to the pressure with fast break points by streaking guard Sabrina Gonzalez (17 points, 5 assists). Shooting guard Ryley Galvan had an exceptional game, scoring 16 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. This past Tuesday, the team lost 84-38 to the Hidalgo Lady Pirates, whose size advantage and relentless defense was too much for Lady Tarpons. The 3rd place Lady Tarpons will be hosting the 2nd place Rio Hondo Lady Bobcats this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Players of the Game

Ryley Galvan: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists, 8 steals

Kaiden Martinez: 22 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals, 1 block